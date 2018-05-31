Roads on proposed 84-home estate could be named after well-known village cricketer

Steve Read, former chairman of Horsford Cricket Club

A road on a proposed 84-home estate in Horsford could be named after a well-known village cricketer who died in 2016.

The new facilities at Manor Park cricket ground at Horsford are officially opened. Maureen Wilkinson, wife of the Horsford president and builder, cuts the ribbon to open the extension to the main pavilion, with Steve Read, left, Horsford chairman; and Richard Wright, Norfolk cricket club. Picture: Denise Bradley The new facilities at Manor Park cricket ground at Horsford are officially opened. Maureen Wilkinson, wife of the Horsford president and builder, cuts the ribbon to open the extension to the main pavilion, with Steve Read, left, Horsford chairman; and Richard Wright, Norfolk cricket club. Picture: Denise Bradley

Cripps Developments Ltd was granted outline planning permission to build on land west of Holt Road in February this year.

Now, a more detailed application for the site has revealed how its street could be named after the late Horsford Cricket Club chairman, Steve Read.

The 63-year-old, who lived in the village, died on November 20 following a battle with cancer.

He was a well-known name in Norfolk’s cricket community and worked as a managing director of local timber merchants Read Brothers Ltd.

The developer’s housing applications requests the road names “Steve Read Way”, or a variation with either “Close” or “Park”, are used.

“Steve’s popularity has been widely displayed in the many thousands of pounds donated to Cancer Research in his name,” the application said.

More than £10,280 was donated to the charity following his death.

The application, submitted to Broadland District Council, added: “Always a big character on the local cricket scene, he [Mr Read] joined Horsford CC [cricket club] in the mid 80s becoming captain in 1987 and lifting the prestigious Bob Carter Cup in 1988.

“He continued playing well into his 50s with both Horsford and The Norfolk Black Sheep Cricket Club, a charity fund raising team of more mature

Norfolk Cricketers”

Mr Read started his cricket career at Overstrand between 1969 and 1973.

He then played for Harleston and then Haverhill before going to live in Kent in the late 1970s.

On returning to Norfolk the right-handed batsman and medium-pace bowler played for Vauxhall Mallards, where he was captain for seven years.

He more recently served as chairman of Horsford and played a major role in the redevelopment of Manor Park for hosting Minor Counties cricket.

Ahead of the 2015 season three captains at the club shaved their head in support of Mr Read after he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time, raising £5,000.

The proposed development will cover almost 10 acres of field to the south of the village, with access to the site via the B1149 Holt Road.