Public inquiry into North Walsham 200 homes appeal held this month

The proposed site for 200 homes in North Walsham. Photo: Google Archant

A public inquiry into the decision to reject a planning application for 200 homes in north Norfolk will be held later this month.

Developer MLN (Land and Properties) Ltd are appealing against North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) decision to refuse planning permission for a site in North Walsham, on August 3 2017.

The inquiry date is set for Tuesday, August 21.

The application was previously submitted and turned down in March 2017.

The council’s development committee said the plans, to build 200 homes on land between Aylsham Road and Greens Road, extended into surrounding countryside and would be considered a departure from the local plan.

The inquiry will be held at NNDC’s offices in Cromer and heard by a planning inspector.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

