Are you looking to downsize? How about this idyllic cottage for sale for £350,000?

Old Bank House Stables, Aylsham; for sale. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Are you looking to downsize? Here is the perfect country cottage for sale right in the heart of Aylsham.

The Old Bank House Stables, Burgh Road, Aylsham, is for sale for a guide price of £350,000.

Nick Eley, partner at Watsons, said: “This property, which is right in the heart of Aylsham, would really suit someone who is downsizing perhaps from a larger period house. We have already had a lot of interest and it’s just stunning, the current owners have carried out an extensive renovation programme and it’s really worth seeing.”

Inside it offers a reception hall, a delightful sitting room with an inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove, a very smart utility with an area ideal for use as a bar and an impressive kitchen/breakfast room beyond.

There is also a shower room, small study and an interesting shaped garden room overlooking the low maintenance garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with access from the principal bedroom to an attic room, and a bathroom fitted with a period style suite. Adjoining the house there is a single storey outbuilding providing excellent storage.

The property is Grade II star listed by association with Old Bank House, located opposite.

For more information, contact Watsons Period & Prestige on 01603 619916.