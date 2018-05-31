New luxury apartments created from this historic building

The apartments on South Quay, for sale. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Six new apartments and a cottage offering a luxurious lifestyle are for sale from £100,000-£150,000 in a beautiful period building on South Quay in Great Yarmouth.

The new development described by the agents as “showing a real investment in the town” has transformed a Grade II listed, former solicitor’s office with fabulous views out over the quay into the new apartments which have been given a high specification finish.

The two bedroom cottage on South Quay, for sale. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk The two bedroom cottage on South Quay, for sale. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

South Quay, where the apartments are situated. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk South Quay, where the apartments are situated. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The development at 11-12, South Quay by Oldham-based Grandstand Developments, includes one and two bedroom apartments as well as a semi-detached cottage with parking and outside space is available on selected properties.

The interiors have been given a luxury finish with built-in wardrobes, chrome sockets in the kitchens and bedrooms, underfloor heating and Bosch integrated appliances in kitchens including an oven, fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwashers in the larger apartments. The homes come with views over the river and some have courtyard gardens.

Adam Lynch, manager at William H Brown in Great Yarmouth, marketing the properties, said: “The properties are finished to a really impressive standard in the most beautiful, Grade II listed building which just looks superb. Seeing this kind of calibre of development shows a real investment in the town and not only provides much needed, quality housing but also further enhances the area, which attracts more investment so it’s very positive for Great Yarmouth.”

A launch event is being held on Saturday, August 11, by appointment only. You can contact William H Brown on 01493 331144.