The Southwold beach hut which will cost you more than a HOUSE

This beach hut on The Promenade in Southwold is on sale for £150,000

It isn’t unheard of to pay extra for a sea view – but sun-lovers could be left a little shocked when they see the cost of this beach hut on one of Suffolk’s finest beaches.

The wooden chalet costs more than a flat on the Ipswich Waterfront

The chalet in Southwold has been put on the market for £150,000 – more than it costs to buy a flat on Ipswich Waterfront, some three-bedroom terraced houses in Lowestoft, or a two bedroom apartment in Stowmarket.

The wooden chalet, named ‘The Folly’, is on The Promenade.

At £150,000, it costs roughly £40,000 more than a flat for sale on Foundry Lane in Ipswich – with a guide price of £109,995.

The one-bedroom apartment on the Waterfront is a 15-minute walk from the town centre, and has access to a residents’ heated pool and gymnasium.

The Folly costs more than 15 times the price of a similar chalet on the Felixstowe seafront, on sale for £8,500

The Folly costs more than 15 times the price of a similar chalet on the Felixstowe seafront, on sale for £8,500, and more than 10 times the value of a hut in East Clacton, on the market for £13,000.

In addition, the buyer will have to fork out £670 plus VAT per year to rent the patch of land on the Southwold suite spot.

The description notes that the chalet is also subject to non-domestic rates and other charges that may be acquired.

Marketed by the estate agents Durrants, the hut is described as “beautifully presented” in a “highly desirable area of the promenade”.

The view from the £150,000 beach hut

The description states: “Perfectly situated with easy access to South Green and the town centre this hut is ideal for exploring all this piece of the beautiful Suffolk Coastline has to offer. The beach hut is well presented and provides the perfect base for your family holiday by the sea.”

Is it not clear whether the hut has electricity or a gas hob.

Less than a mile down the coast, on Southwold’s North Beach, another hut is under offer for less than a third of the price – in the region of £45,000.

For those not looking to invest in a seaside chalet, it typically costs between £150 and £650 to hire a beach hut in Southwold for seven nights.

In addition to the £150,000 asking price, the buyer will have to fork out £670 plus VAT per year to rent the patch of land

Viewings are strictly by prior arrangement with Durrants’ Southwold office, which can be reached by calling 01502 723292 or e-mailing the agents on southwold@durrants.com.

Offers should be submitted in writing to the agents’ office by 12pm on October 2, 2018.