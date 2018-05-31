Do you fancy running a post office and convenience store?
PUBLISHED: 13:35 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 14 August 2018
If you’ve always fancied running a post office, now’s your chance as one is for sale along with a general store for £165,000 on Hunstanton’s High Street.
It’s too often the case that the local post office and store closes. However, in Hunstanton, the post office and newsagents on the high street is, rather unusually, for sale.
Described as ‘highly profitable’, the post office situated inside a newsagents and convenience store on the high street is for sale for £165,000.
The property extends to approximately 2800 sq ft and includes the main shop area, serving area, Post Office counter with three serving areas, two further stores,an office, kitchen area and toilet facilities.
The shop, in the centre of the town, has various areas, fridges and shelving for newspapers, magazines, confectionery, snacks crisps, cards, stationery and alcohol. There is a counter that serves the newsagents, the Lottery machine and a ‘combi’ counter for the Post Office.
The turnover is approximately £710,000 per annum plus a monthly Post Office salary with PayPoint weekly sales approximately £2,000 per week. The price includes the goodwill of the business, the remaining lease term, fixtures, fittings and stock at valuation.
The business is being sold as a leasehold business opportunity on a 30 year lease from August, 2016, expiring in August 2036, with the rent being £42,000 per annum, paid on a quarterly basis.
The current opening hours are Monday to Sunday 7am to 7pm and the business is run and managed by the owner along with three full-time members of staff and three part-time members of staff.
For more information contact Belton Duffey, the agents, on 01553 770055.