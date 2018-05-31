How to add glamour in your home and create opulent interiors inspired by the new Ivy Norwich Brasserie

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

The Ivy Norwich Brasserie officially opens on Tuesday having transformed a historic building into an opulent, Art Nouveau styled restaurant. But what was the thinking behind this luxurious look and how can inject some glamour into your own home?

The new Ivy Norwich Brasserie brings style and sustenance to the city centre, the latest in the Ivy Collection which takes historic buildings and transforms them into elegant eateries.

Interestingly, what many people are talking about is how the new restaurant looks, as well as the food it serves. For a start, it is situated in 30, London Street, a beautiful building made of Portland stone designed by famous architect George Skipper in 1906-7.

Skipper was famous for designing the Jarrold building, just further up the street, where he had his office and if you are a regular reader of these property pages, you will know he and his rival/friend architect Edward Boardman, were responsible for some of the city’s finest buildings.

The one on London Street was designed for the London and Provincial Bank, and indeed the name is still high up on the building, and sees Skipper at his most mischievous, with his over exuberant stone garlands and motifs which adorn the front facade. The building, which was more recently occupied by the Gap clothes shop, is three storeys and has four bays with marble Doric columns, oval windows and Corinthian columns - indeed an opulent work and it’s likely Skipper was making some reference to the banking world in creating this over the top architectural wonder.

However, it is now home to a glamorous restaurant - styled in the Art Nouveau form with opulence in the form of glittering chandeliers, brightly coloured wallpaper depicting monkeys and palm trees along with mirrors, velvet, glass and leather. It also pays homage to the city in the form of large black and white drawings framed with colourful leaves, again on a tropical theme. Brightly coloured tub chairs contrast with the high stools and low pendant lighting in the downstairs bar and restaurant area and upstairs there are intimate tables for two. It’s ultra glamorous with interiors in rich colours such as burnt orange and emerald green.

Katie Miller, general manager, said: “Our interiors are designed to be sophisticated yet relaxed, ensuring guests can enjoy all day-dining within beautiful surroundings. Elements of our interiors are inspired by The Ivy, West Street, Covent Garden, including our bar, leather banquettes and comfortable furnishings, whilst artwork is inspired by the local area.

“All artwork is unique to each restaurant and inspired by the heritage and local landmarks of the area in which it sits. In Norwich, most pieces depict local topography and architecture, the much-loved Norfolk Broads (including wildlife, botanicals and aquatic themes), literature and publishing. All artwork is curated by The Ivy Collection’s art consultant, Adam Ellis.

“The Ivy Norwich Brasserie is bright and colourful and I’m so excited to see what our guests think when first visiting the restaurant. All panelling has been painted in a light green, with colourful wallpaper and artwork set against burnt orange and mustard leather banquettes and dining chairs. Our onyx bar is also very striking, whilst flush mount and pendant lighting is available throughout the restaurant.

“Our wallpaper details a playful take on the Norfolk Broads, featuring reeds, rushes and sedge botanicals, alongside a selection of colourful, tropical wildlife.”

If you’re inspired by the Ivy’s interiors, EDP Homes has come up with how to get the look from what’s on the internet.

To book, visit www.theivynorwich.com or contact them on 01603 273888.

