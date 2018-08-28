Logo

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:46 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 31 August 2018

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

It’s one of the most historic landmarks in Norfolk, let alone the city, and this house for sale is believed to be one of the last homes that exists there. Property editor Caroline Culot had the great privilege of visiting Elm Hill, where this marvellous house of history is for sale for a guide price of £900,000.

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.ukThe house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

As a property editor, it really doesn’t come better than this. To discover there is a house on Elm Hill, among the antique shops and other prestigious little businesses thriving on the city’s historic cobbled street was fascinating enough as I didn’t know that any were lived in - but to get to look around inside was just a very thrilling experience. Not surprisingly, this property is Grade II star listed, the highest listing possible because of its age, dating to the 16th century, and its unique historic setting on a street named after elm trees which stood there as early as the reign of King Henry VIII yet succumbed to Dutch elm disease in the 1970s.

This house has not been on the market for a quarter of a century but has been beautifully and faithfully restored with great respect to its history and period features.

Like many people, I’ve walked or hobbled over the cobbles and you don’t realise just how large the properties which front the road are. But, step inside and this house is just cavernous and at the rear has the best kept secret of all, a very private courtyard garden with established trees and close to the river.

This is just an oasis of calm and I really wasn’t expecting it would have anything so ample and green hidden away behind its walls and doors.

The house itself is just a fantastic example of 16th century architecture with its overhanging eaves and is just a treasure trove of interest inside.

You enter off the street into a narrow hall which opens up at the rear but off right, at the front is the formal drawing room with an impressive fireplace and detailed plasterwork cornicing. This house has been modified over the centuries and so you end up with a real mixture of architectural styles which all blend together and create the most incredible period house.

Most striking are many hand painted stained glass panels, some with images which pertain to local scenes, and which the owner had added. Rooms lead off one another as you work your way around this house arranged on many different levels.

The hall leads into a large kitchen at the rear and through this is an addition of a garden room with doors into the courtyard. Upstairs mirrors the ground floor with a beautiful first floor salon/sitting room and goes across the entire length of the house so is enormous with tall sash windows and fitted bookcases.

There are four bedrooms with one accessed up a little flight of stairs and an ample bathroom. A master bedroom with an en suite is also accessed via a split level landing, all adding to the charm with different ceiling heights. With an undercroft cellar too, you have four floors in this house giving you 3400 sqft of accommodation which you’d never imagine was possible looking at the street facade.

There is no allocated parking but there are car parks nearby or you could take advantage of the local car club - which has vehicles literally just around the corner, which you can rent if you decide to get rid of your vehicle when buying this utterly incredible Elm Hill home of history.

 You can contact Jackson-Stops on 01603 612333.

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Latest Articles

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Help! We need more space

A garden office creates a useful space while being separate from the main house. Picture Garden Room Design

Can you swim in a hot tub – and other questions

A hot tub at home is a dream way to relax for some people. Picture Getty Images

Is your spiraliser still in its box?

Spiralisers were the hottest thing in cooking not long ago, but have they now been relegated to the back of the cupboard? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A step by step guide to cleaning the kitchen

Once the kitchen is clear from clutter and clean you can decide what needs to go back on the surfaces. Picture Getty Images.

Create a desk space that’s too cool for school

A suitable desk and chair are essential to establishing a good homework routine

Short on garden space? Try a living wall

Living walls are also a great way to incorporate colour

His and hers bathrooms: a lesson in harmony

A double basin unit offers both a sink each and storage to keep everything neat and tidy. Picture: Roper Rhodes

Turn your bathroom into a ‘living’ space

Plants can turn your bathroom from a clinical bathing space into a living, breathing environment of relaxation.

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Ad Feature: New apartments in Chelmsford with an easy commute to London

Homes at City Park West benefit from a selection of spacious layouts, featuring floor to ceiling windows allowing light to flood into the rooms Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

Discover how a new interiors trend is breaking the norm

Utilising different wall surfaces create partitions in open-plan spaces

Fresh bid to develop land next to ancient woodland

The proposed site off the Thetford Road, for 180 homes in Watton. Picture: Submitted

Poll: Is Anglia Square’s 25-storey tower about to shrink?

A CGI image of the initial plans showing what Anglia Square could look like at night. Picture: Weston Homes

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

TV chef Polly Guy steps in at the last minute for the Aylsham Show

Polly Guy, celebrity chef will be appearing at the Aylsham Show cookery theatre after stepping in at the last minute to help organisers. Pic: Polly Guy.

Neighbours win fight to stop 280 student flats being built next to their Norwich homes

An image of how the development in the Sentinel House car park would have looked. Pic: Lanpro.

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside the most incredible Georgian home by the sea

Marsh House, Wells-next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Dozen homes planned for development expansion

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers

Ad Feature: How does stamp duty affect me?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

House prices shoot up in the north and south of the county

Houses in Cromer where prices have gone up higher than most other parts of the county. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Consultation launched over boundary changes involving 5,000-house development

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Former snooker centre could be turned into flats

Oddfellows Hall, the former home of Thetford Snooker Centre, could be turned into flats. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Swaffham Town Council to apply for £6 million loan to fund new 51 home plan

Town clerk Richard Bishop. Picture: Matthew Usher.

How to add glamour in your home and create opulent interiors inspired by the new Ivy Norwich Brasserie

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside a forgotten former rectory for sale for £795,000

Roughton Lodge, for sale. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Video: First £9m phase of major housing development is revealed as work set to begin

Computer-generated artist’s impressions showing the new housing development at Beacon Park. Picture: Ingleton Wood

Roads on proposed 84-home estate could be named after well-known village cricketer

Steve Read, former chairman of Horsford Cricket Club at its new pavilion and changing rooms for the second pitch. Picture: Denise Bradley

A ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale for £575,000

The Garden House, Trimingham, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Do you fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich?

The Dolphin, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Video: See the interior design make-over of this converted chapel near Norwich, now available to rent

The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Village votes through blueprint to help control where homes are built

Residents discuss the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Affordable homes trust grants are handed out

Cllr Emma Flaxman-Taylor, vice chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, presents the cheque to Adrian Myers, chairman of Lothingland Community Land Trust, as well as other members of the land trust. Picture: GYBC

Ad Feature: How long does a self build take?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Do you fancy running a post office and convenience store?

Hunstanton post office, for sale. Pic: www.beltonduffey.com

Video: See inside one of the most expensive new homes to be built in East Anglia, on sale for £2.25m

Mallards with Whimbrels just behind to the left and Mirna, behind, centre. Pic; www.savills.co.uk

Fancy following in the footsteps of a Hollywood star by staying in mansion once owned by King Henry VIII?

Hockwold Hall. Pic: www.cottages.com

Public inquiry into North Walsham 200 homes appeal held this month

The proposed site for 200 homes in North Walsham. Photo: Google

The homes on the rise in Norfolk, but what is a Passivhaus?

The brick frontage of the terraced new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street in Norwich, viewed from a balcony to one of the flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buy a home where an Oscar winning actor used to go to school

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

Fresh bid to develop land next to ancient woodland

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?