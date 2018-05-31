Logo

Fancy following in the footsteps of a Hollywood star by staying in mansion once owned by King Henry VIII?

PUBLISHED: 11:02 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 09 August 2018

Hockwold Hall, once owned by King Henry VIII, is now available to hire as a holiday home - and has already been visited by Friends star, Hollywood actress Courtney Cox. But guess how much a week there will cost you?

Courtney Cox, pictured left, along with the stars of TV's Friends, in 1998. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukCourtney Cox, pictured left, along with the stars of TV's Friends, in 1998. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Hockwold Hall, situated on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, which came up for sale in 2015, is set in 50 acres of gardens, park and woodland with nine bedrooms and after it has been restored, it is now available for holidays.

It offers the ultimate in mansion luxury with the pick of the bedrooms being The Sandringham with a four poster, king-size bed and jacuzzi style en suite bath as well as facilities including a gym, ceremony room, games room, bar and outside, a private, floodlit tennis court and a hot tub for 12.

But the price for a week in luxury, if you booked for next week, for example, will set you back £17,485 but it does sleep up to 26 people.

And you will be following in some pretty famous footsteps too. This house, which dates to the 16th century, sits on the site of a former medieval manor house. Built in 1539 by Sir Thomas Tindale, it was bequeathed to King Henry VIII and later became the home of Queen Victoria’s godson, Prince Victor Duleep Singh. He took it on in 1894 and created an extension to the property in 1895.

It’s not only the British monarchy who have enjoyed time at the hall though, as Hollywood ‘Royalty, Friends star, actress Courtney Cox celebrated Christmas whilst staying there and an episode of TV’s TOWIE (The Only Way is Essex) was also filmed there.

The owner Richard Lee, who has restored the property, said: “We absolutely loved the property when we first saw it, and it was very much an impulse buy. We’ve played host to many famous faces, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to share the property with others through cottages.com so that they’re able to appreciate it as much as we do.”

The hall has just been listed by cottages.com where its business development manager Lynda Gotts White said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming this exciting new addition to our portfolio. It’s a stunning property, which offers UK holidaymakers a unique and luxury stay, with so much history and grandeur. We pride ourselves on being able to offer these kinds of experiences.”

For more information you can visit www.cottages.com/let-your-property or call 0345 268 1174.

