Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Mermaids usually help lost seafarers but in the case of this 300-year-old former coaching inn, it is the one in need of saviour. The former Mermaid Inn at Hedenham is going under the auction hammer, for sale for £190,000-£225,000, after falling on hard times.

It used to be the smart pub that would lure customers in with its curious name and promise of good food but the Mermaid Inn, Hedenham, is one of the latest old Norfolk pubs which has failed to make the grade and is now for sale at auction.

The Mermaid is for sale for a guide price of £190,000-£225,000 with Brown & Co and will go under the hammer at the firm’s auction at 11am on September 27 at the Assembly House in Norwich.

The timber-framed building, with brick floors and at one time boasting a welcoming real fire, was also once home to Channel 4’s Time Team, which held an archaelogical dig in 2011 which found evidence there of a pre-historic settlement dating from over 3000 years ago.

The former pub consists of a two storey detached building with a ground floor restaurant/bar premises with first floor storage areas, four bedrooms and attic rooms.

Peter Hornor, Brown & Co auctioneer, said: “The building appears to be neglected and buyers will see the potential to re-arrange the accommodation and any remedial work and change of use will be subject to the usual planning consent being forthcoming. Buyers should note that some of the fixtures are to be removed prior to the sale but that the property will be sold on completion with any items remaining.”

The sale comes as another historic Norfolk pub, the Dolphin in Thetford, goes under the hammer with Auction House on September 13.

For more information on both auctions see www.brown-co.com and www.auctionhouse.co.uk