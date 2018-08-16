Video

First £9m phase of major housing development is revealed as work set to begin

Computer-generated artist’s impressions showing the new housing development at Beacon Park. Picture: Ingleton Wood Ingleton Wood

These images show how more than 50 homes at a major housing project will look.

The 56 houses and flats are part of the East Wood development at Beacon Park and construction work is due to start on them this autumn.

They comprise six two-bedroom flats and 50 two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and are scheduled for completion in mid-2020. Fifty of the homes will be for open market sale and the rest will be council homes.

The overall East Wood development will see 287 homes built at Beacon Park, with a mixture of houses, flats and bungalows and all the homes will be accessed from Woodfarm Lane, which has been upgraded recently,

Partnership homes specialist Lovell has been selected to build the £9m first phase of East Wood, which is being led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Graham Plant, council leader, says: “This scheme underlines how the borough council is taking a proactive role in supporting sustainable growth and working towards an attractive mix of good quality housing, that is fit for purpose for all and meets the borough’s needs.

“In addition to new distinctive homes, East Wood residents will benefit from enhancements to the existing woodland walk footpath and green space around the site, as well as other planned or existing facilities in this growth area.

“Following the granting of planning permission, we’re pleased that a contractor is now in place and look forward to the ground-breaking ceremony in the coming weeks.”

The council’s trading company, Equinox Enterprises Ltd, assisted by Orwell Project Management, appointed Lovell.

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “We’re very excited to be working with Equinox Enterprises, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Orwell to bring these much-needed new homes to Gorleston, drawing on our expertise in creating high-quality open market and affordable homes and our excellent record of successfully working in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

“The development will make a major contribution to the area’s continuing growth and prosperity, tackling the shortage of new homes locally and creating an attractive new community in a great location.”