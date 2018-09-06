Plans for 200 homes in Norfolk town back on hold

The proposed site for 200 homes in North Walsham. Photo: Google Archant

Plans for 200 new homes in North Walsham have hit another setback, after an appeal was dismissed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developer MLN (Land and Properties) Ltd appealed against North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) decision to refuse planning permission for a site in North Walsham, on August 3, 2017.

The council’s development committee said the plans, to build 200 homes on land between Aylsham Road and Greens Road, extended into surrounding countryside and would be considered a departure from the local plan.

Last month’s three-day public inquiry into the decision to reject the planning application for the homes was held at NNDC’s offices in Cromer, and the appeal was dismissed.

The inquiry was attended by many concerned residents and district councillors from North Walsham, town councillors Elaine Addison and Ray Mooney, and Berni Marfleet from Aylsham Road and from Save Our Streets North Walsham.

Mr Marfleet has led the drive for better road safety in this area of town, and presented several pieces of video evidence, supporting his statement.

Mrs Addison said: “I’m really pleased so many residents came along to support the opposition of this project.

“People in North Walsham deserve more from these huge developments and this dismissal gives us the opportunity to develop more homes with the right infrastructure for the benefit of all residents of North Walsham and not just for the good of the landowner and construction companies.”

The application was previously submitted and turned down in March 2017.

Property consultancy firm GVA - on behalf of MLN - claimed before the appeal that the 200-home scheme “fully accords” with the council’s development plan. In an appeal document, it also claimed there were a number of material considerations that indicated the appeal should succeed.

The original application for the site was submitted in 2016, but it was turned down amid fears it could jeopardise the town’s future growth.

MLN’s second application included the plans for 90 affordable homes, however it no longer proposed a gift of land to help North Walsham FC relocate.

Speaking last August, residents argued the scheme did not deliver the infrastructure needed in the town.