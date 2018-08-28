New apartments in Chelmsford with an easy commute to London

Homes at City Park West benefit from a selection of spacious layouts, featuring floor to ceiling windows allowing light to flood into the rooms Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Archant

Keen to live in an affordable brand-new home? Looking for a modern home within an easy commute of London? City Park West in Chelmsford is the answer – and ideal for first-time buyers taking their first steps towards home ownership.

Open-plan lounge and dining areas are complemented by sleek, individually-designed fully-fitted kitchens with a selection of integrated Bosch appliances Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Open-plan lounge and dining areas are complemented by sleek, individually-designed fully-fitted kitchens with a selection of integrated Bosch appliances Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

Homes in the latest phase of this shared ownership scheme in Essex are a few minutes’ walk from Chelmsford railway station. They’re close to city centre shops and restaurants, too.

Contemporary homes

These well-equipped one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments are built to high-quality specifications. The Chelmsford apartments are available to rent, or to buy via a shared ownership scheme. Prices for a one-bedroom apartment start from £59,375 for a 25% share, based on a full market value of £237,500.

Looking for a modern home within an easy commute of London? City Park West in Chelmsford is the answer Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Looking for a modern home within an easy commute of London? City Park West in Chelmsford is the answer Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

Location: Where to buy a new home

Chelmsford’s CM1 postcode area is perfect for the commuter. Forget the frustrations of London Bridge station, or a commute by train from busy London St Pancras towards St Albans and beyond.

There are usually four fast trains an hour to London from Chelmsford. Journey times with Liverpool Street are only about 35 minutes.

Generously-sized master bedrooms come with their own en-suite, and many with built-in wardrobes Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Generously-sized master bedrooms come with their own en-suite, and many with built-in wardrobes Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

The Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) will from next year run from Shenfield – about 10 minutes from Chelmsford – too.

Chelmsford has a pedestrianised high street linking High Chelmer and The Meadows malls. Close by are Central Park, the Cramphorn Studio, cinemas, pubs and bars.

The Bond Street retail development has stores such as John Lewis and Cath Kidston. For lunch or dinner there’s a host of restaurants. Grand Central Bar & Grill is on the doorstep.

Not far away, either, are shopping opportunities in the Springfield and Moulsham neighbourhoods of Chelmsford.

Fitted kitchens feature Bosch integrated microwave ovens, fridge-freezers, dishwashers and washer-dryers Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Fitted kitchens feature Bosch integrated microwave ovens, fridge-freezers, dishwashers and washer-dryers Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

The development off Victoria Street South, CM1, has a property manager on-site, and from early 2019 a concierge service. The team can accept parcels, dry cleaning and food deliveries. It patrols the development and monitors CCTV. Optional services include cleaning.

Modern house designs

Fitted kitchens have individually-designed layouts, gloss units and putty-coloured resin countertops, Bosch stainless steel oven and touch-control ceramic hob. They feature Bosch integrated microwave ovens, fridge-freezers, dishwashers and washer-dryers.

Bathrooms are fitted with Duravit sanitary ware and chrome fittings Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS Bathrooms are fitted with Duravit sanitary ware and chrome fittings Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

A great place to live

All homes at City Park West benefit from a selection of spacious layouts, featuring floor to ceiling windows allowing light to flood into all the rooms. Open-plan lounge and dining areas are complemented by sleek, individually-designed fully-fitted kitchens with a selection of integrated Bosch appliances.

Bathrooms are fitted with Duravit sanitary ware and chrome fittings, and generously-sized master bedrooms come with their own en-suite, and many with built-in wardrobes.

The apartments have LED low-energy downlighters. There�s a ventilation and heat recovery system, and windows are triple-glazed Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS The apartments have LED low-energy downlighters. There�s a ventilation and heat recovery system, and windows are triple-glazed Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

Residents can also enjoy features including underfloor heating, video entry system and a dedicated property manager. Many apartments have their own private balcony and secure underground parking is available.

Are new homes more energy-efficient?

The apartments have LED low-energy downlighters. There’s a ventilation and heat recovery system, and windows are triple-glazed.

When and how to buy a new home

Call 01245 808 172 to book a viewing (by appointment only). The City Park West sales and marketing suite in Chelmsford is open on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tips to buy a new home

Website cityparkwest.co.uk has all details, including an easy way to check availability.

Shared ownership: Is it cheap?

It gives an owner (usually a first-time buyer) the chance to get on the property ladder. It’s a way of buying a high-quality home in affordable stages – not, initially, outright. Eligible purchasers buy as much as they can afford (perhaps 25%), paying a low rent on the unpurchased ‘share’.

The mortgage deposit is based on the share bought, making shared ownership even more affordable on a household income.

This new-build homes project in Chelmsford is by Notting Hill Genesis – one of the largest housing associations in the country, with about 64,000 homes across London and the south-east serving more than 170,000 residents. It is breathing new life into the former Anglia Ruskin University site to create a vibrant city centre community with space for parks and businesses.