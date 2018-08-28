Bid for 35 new homes above Norwich’s Jobcentre

New homes could take shape above Norwich's Jobcentre. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

Thirty-five homes could be created above Norwich’s Jobcentre, if proposals get the green light.

Applicant TCN Ltd has asked Norwich City Council for permission to make the changes to Kiln House on Pottergate, in the city centre.

The applicant is seeking prior approval for the changes to the six-storey office building.

It would see the fifth and sixth floors of the building changes to residential use.

Documents lodged with City Hall state that the building is currently in office use, but that the Jobcentre is independent from the rest of the building, with its own entrance.

It is not proposed that any of the flats will be provided with a parking space, but there would be cycle parking provision.

Prior approval is being sought, which is different to planning permission.

Planning permission is not needed, so long as certain issues are agreed and conditions met.