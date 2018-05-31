Dozen homes planned for development expansion

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers Archant

A plan to knock down a bungalow and build a dozen homes on it as part of a major housing development has been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Badger Building wants to demolish number 50 Claydon Grove on the edge of Gorleston and build 12 homes and bungalows and an access road for them there as part of its overall Claydon Park development, which is seeing 113 homes being built.

The plan has drawn opposition from neighbours who fear an increase in traffic as the area is near a high school and have concerns over a loss of green space. One neighbour Darren Weavers has put up a banner protesting about the application.

Edward Gilder, land and planning manager at Badger Building, said the company had to do something with the plot of land instead of just fencing it off and stressed no allocated open green space for the development would be affected.

People have until September 6 to comment on the application.