Buy a home where an Oscar winning actor used to go to school

PUBLISHED: 16:49 07 August 2018

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

A fabulous apartment is for sale in the ‘Notting Hill of Norwich’ in a Georgian building where a famous actor used to go to school.

A three bedroom apartment is for sale in part of a Georgian building in the city centre which used to be the Norwich High School for Boys.

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.ukThe Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The apartment, for sale for a guide price of £360,000, is in a converted building where the late actor Sir John Mills was a pupil. He famously said he was bullied at school and carved his initials into the wall.

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.ukThe Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.ukThe Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.ukThe Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.ukThe Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

The property looks out over towards the Roman Catholic cathedral, tucked away beside St Giles Church and close to a line of shops and restaurants including Hickman’s in an area of the city often called the ‘Notting Hill of Norwich.’

The first floor, hall entrance, duplex apartment has period features but has been converted into a modern apartment with a kitchen, a sitting room with three large Georgian windows and a split level ground floor leading to a double bedroom and a recently refurbished bathroom which has a free standing bath and a white marble walk-in shower.

The spacious hall then leads through into a study/library room which shares the cathedral view, and off which is a second double bedroom.

A door opens onto the stairs up to the master bedroom in the loft, which is lit by three large skylights. The apartment also comes with a cellar for additional storage and outside, a shared shed for bicycles. At the rear of the development there is an attractive mature garden.

For more information contact Abbotts on 01603 905033.

