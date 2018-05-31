Logo

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:35 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:52 29 August 2018

The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Fancy buying part of the heritage of Great Yarmouth? A rare chance to buy a detached house in the grounds of the former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes, has arisen.

In 1806, the Admiralty ordered the building of a Royal Naval Hospital on the South Denes in Yarmouth to treat the sick and wounded of the North Sea fleet engaged in war with France. It was planned to hold 200 or so patients in airy and clean conditions. The architect was believed to be William Pilkington (1758-1848) under the supervision of Edward Holl.

The hospital consisted of four independent blocks around a lawned courtyard with colonnades facing the Great Court. It was built of yellow bricks made locally on the Denes, with Portland stone dressings and slate roofing.

The site covered an area of about 15 acres.

The North Block contained stores, bathrooms, mess rooms, a kitchen and staff accommodation. The East, South and West Blocks had wards on each floor with a chapel in the centre of the West Block and a clocktower above the centre of the South Block.

In 1815-1816 soldiers from the Battle of Waterloo were treated there.

You can now be a part of the heritage of this part of the county. Situated in beautiful communal gardens, East Lodge has two double bedrooms, a shower and bathroom as well as a living room with a fireplace. This has a private garden and driveway all situated in a secure gated development.

The property is for sale for a guide price of £235,000 with Howards on 01493 665005.

