Digital walks around Wymondham prove to be a hit

PUBLISHED: 15:07 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 13 August 2018

The free digital walk app Wym Trails is proving popular. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Two digital trails that enable people to discover more about Wymondham’s past have been downloaded by more than a thousand people in two months.

South Norfolk Council’s Wym Trails is a free app that uses both augmented and virtual reality to bring to life two trails, a history walk through time that starts at the town’s historic Market Cross and a children’s GoGoHare treasure hunt.

South Norfolk Council’s Deputy Leader Michael Edney said: “The trails are proving to be incredibly popular, which is great news for businesses in the town. Hundreds of people of all ages have been enjoying them, and I’m not surprised, it’s a brilliant experience, you really get a sense of what medieval Wymondham was like, walking amongst Kett’s men as they prepare for battle and watching the Abbey being rebuilt.”

The app, which provides historical information about more recent stories from the town and details of special offers from local businesses, is available for any smart device from the App Store or Google Play.

