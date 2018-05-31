Does your job give you a good work-life balance?
PUBLISHED: 08:29 16 August 2018
Archant
Energy companies, the Environment Agency and the Bank of England have been named among the best for offering staff a decent work-life balance.
Northern Gas and Power, an energy management consultancy, was the highest rated firm, according to comments from employees.
Other companies and organisations to win praise in the research by jobs site Glassdoor were Love Energy Savings, Chess ICT, Skyscanner, Equal Experts, RHP and Capital One.
Glassdoor said almost half of adults cited a work-life balance as a major factor in searching for a job.
The firm’s managing director John Lamphiere said: “While tech companies get a lot of attention for offering amazing perks and handsome salaries, these results indicate that it’s the non-tech businesses which provide UK employees with the best levels of work-life balance.
“If you want to attract quality talent you need to be able to provide flexible working conditions and have a management team open to the idea of their employees working from home.
“We know that a good work-life balance is important to UK jobseekers, so being a workplace where it’s valued can be a serious recruiting advantage.”