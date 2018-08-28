Woodforde’s Brewery unveils first lager under its own name
PUBLISHED: 15:31 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 05 November 2018
Woodforde’s Brewery has created a new lager called Conquest, a 4.5% ABV beer described by the Norfolk brewer as “refreshing and thirst-quenching”.
As part of an initial launch period, Conquest will be available on draught in specially selected pubs across East Anglia, with publicans able to order it in 30-litre kegs.
The Woodbastwick-based brewer plans to roll out Conquest in cans in 2019.
Woodforde’s head brewer Neil Bain said: “Conquest is a clean, crisp premium lager, with a glorious citrus finish and a full palate, which we’re confident will make people want to come back for more.
“It’s bold and bursting with modern hop varieties, making it our own take on a pub favourite, but with a contemporary twist – light, refreshing and thirst-quenching.”
Conquest is the first lager to be brewed under Woodforde’s own brand, as it has previously fulfilled lager contracts for Marks and Spencer.