["externalOne.d", "EnjoyBaldock.d", "EnjoyBeccles.d", "EnjoyCromer.d", "EnjoyCromer.d", "EnjoyDiss.d", "EnjoyExmouth.d","EnjoyFelixstowe.d","EnjoyHarpenden.d", "EnjoySudbury.d"])
Search

Advanced search

Norwich Airport makes top 10 for customer satisfaction in Which? survey

PUBLISHED: 08:42 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:42 24 August 2018

Norwich Airport has been named among the UK's best for customer satisfaction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Airport has been named among the UK's best for customer satisfaction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich Airport has been named among the top 10 in the UK in a consumer poll.

A survey by Which? placed the city’s airport joint ninth with Inverness with a score of 68% for consumer satisfaction.

It comes after the airport was ranked as ‘very good’ in an accessibility study by the UK Civil Aviation Authority in July.

London Luton was named the UK’s worst airport, scoring 35%, after passengers expressed concerns about its toilets, staff and bag drop queues, while London Stansted came in second-to-last place alongside Manchester (Terminal 3) with 44%.

Doncaster Sheffield came out on top with a high score of 87%, with passengers giving five stars to its security queues, baggage reclaim, prices in food and shopping outlets, toilets and staff.

London Southend was closely behind in second spot on 84%, followed by Newcastle (74%) and Southampton (73%).

The research was based on a survey of 11,265 passengers which was conducted in April and May. Some 521 were questioned about London Luton.

Scores were based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents were to recommend the airport to a friend.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Travellers want to start their trips in the smoothest way, but long queues through airports and a lack of facilities can cast a rain cloud over any getaway.

“With new routes launching all the time, passengers have an increasing choice over not just who they fly with but where they fly from.

“If you can pick a smaller airport, choose Southend over Luton, and Doncaster Sheffield or Liverpool instead of Manchester, to get your holiday off to a better start.”

London Luton chief executive Nick Barton said during the time the poll was taken between May 2017 and May 2018 the airport had been through “a period of significant” change with £160m invested into redevelopment.

“In the first six months of 2018 alone, 1.2 million passengers responded to our customer service tracking, 70% of whom told us they were happy with their experience,” he said.

Here is the full ranking compiled by Which?, which customer scores in brackets:

1. Doncaster Sheffield (87%)

2. London Southend (84%)

3. Newcastle (74%)

4. Southampton (73%)

5. Exeter (72%)

6. Bournemouth (71%)

7=. Liverpool (70%)

7=. London City (70%)

9=. Inverness (68%)

9=. Norwich (68%)

11. Bristol (66%)

12. Cardiff (64%)

13=. Glasgow International (63%)

13=. London Heathrow Terminal 5 (63%)

15. Belfast City (62%)

16. Birmingham (61%)

17=. East Midlands (60%)

17=. London Heathrow Terminal 2 (60%)

19. Edinburgh (59%)

20. London Gatwick North Terminal (57%)

21. London Heathrow Terminal 4 (56%)

22=. London Gatwick South Terminal (55%)

22=. London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55%)

24. Leeds Bradford (54%)

25. Manchester Terminal 2 (51%)

26. Belfast International (50%)

27. Aberdeen (49%)

28. Manchester Terminal 1 (46%)

29=. London Stansted (44%)

29=. Manchester Terminal 3 (44%)

31. London Luton (35%)

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Centuries of shoemaking in Norwich coming to an end as final factory prepares to shut its doors

The Van Dal shoe factory in Norwich. Parent company Florida Group has announced the factory will close at the end of August. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Richardsons boss says holiday park is prospering after £10m revamp

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardsons Leisure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100