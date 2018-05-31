Riverside business enlists farmer’s help to carve out new maze

The maize maze at the Waveney River Centre in Burgh St Peter.

There is nothing fishy about a Norfolk tourist attraction’s new garden feature – except its shape.

Waveney River Centre near Beccles has teamed up with a neighbouring farmer to create a giant maze in the shape of a fish.

The waterside business enlisted the help of Will Graham to carve out the feature in a field of maize.

The maze takes around 90 minutes to complete and has 10 corny questions hidden inside for explorers to solve.

James Knight, Waveney River Centre managing director, said: “We wanted to offer our guests something a bit different this year.

“So far the maze has been very popular but make sure you visit soon – because maize mazes are here today and corn tomorrow.”

The maze is open to everyone until the end of September.

Tickets are available from Waveney River Centre reception and are priced at £5 each or £15 for a family of four. Under fives are free.