Heacham solicitors’ open day will make office expansion

In front of Ward Gethin Archer's Heacham office are, from left, Julie Dear, Jo Wood, Lynne Nattrass and James Macwhirter. Picture: David Snodgrass. David Snodgrass

A firm of west Norfolk solicitors is holding an open day to mark the expansion of its Heacham office.

Ward Gethin Archer has brought more of its team together at its refurbished premises at 8 High Street.

The open day on September 19 will give residents and businesses the chance to meet the team over coffee and cake.

Ward Gethin Archer’s Heacham office is one of nine branches across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and was opened in 2014 after the acquisition of Berry and Walton Solicitors. The firm employs 155 people.

Julie Dear, residential conveyancing legal executive and Heacham parish councillor, said: “As a member of the parish council, it’s fantastic that the Heacham community now has improved access to the legal help and support they need when they need it right on their doorstep. It is something we are really excited about and privileged to be able to provide.”