Customers are upset as gym closes unexpectedly

PUBLISHED: 17:14 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 22 August 2018

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

Archant

A gym that closed down unexpectedly has left customers wondering if they will get their money back.

Vinnies Gym and Exercise Centre in Attleborough had been running for more than 15 years when it ceased trading without warning in early August.

A statement on the gym website said: “Vinnies Gym and Exercise Centre Ltd has ceased trading and communication with members in relation to outstanding membership fees and the reason for this action will take place shortly.

“Please can all existing standing orders be cancelled immediately.”

Some members had recently paid annual subscriptions worth more than £200 before the closure.

Clair Richardson posted on public Facebook group Attleborough, Norfolk Community Board on August 12: “I only joined the previous week you would think they would have stopped new members.”

Run by John Vincent, Vinnies Gym opened in 2000 on Queen’s Square and ran until 2015.

It then closed, before reopening with an expanded range of facilities in 2016, with former Norwich City captain Russell Martin and paralympian Danny Nobbs as special guests.

Relocated to Maurice Gaymer Road, the business was the only large gym in the town. Now many Attleborough residents are flocking to Wymondham gyms instead.

One such business is NR Health and Fitness Club on Chestnut Drive, which is offering a special deal to Vinnies customers - August free with no joining fees or contracts.

Adam Marshall, of The Gold Shop in Attleborough, said: “I was a member of Vinnies Gym for four or five years.

“I heard about it from a Facebook post on Thursday. It said there was a closure of the business and ‘we will contact you with further information’ and we’ve heard nothing else. Staff members have lost their jobs.

“A lot of members who had paid subscriptions are out of pocket. I had just paid a year in May which was about £200.

“It’s sad because there has been a gym in Attleborough years and now we are having to go to Wymondham. It’s another Attleborough amenity down the plug hole.”

Vinnies Gym was contacted for comment.

