Fourteen different cuisines and growing – Why Norwich ‘United Nations’ Market is the place to eat

PUBLISHED: 19:54 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:54 05 September 2018

Paolo Grazzini at his Italian lasagna stall, Lasagneria, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paolo Grazzini at his Italian lasagna stall, Lasagneria, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Take your taste buds on a culinary journey around the world in Norwich city centre.

With a plethora of choices consisting of Indian, Italian, Spanish, Chilean, Chinese, Mexican, English, Thai, Malaysian, Turkish, Moroccan, Korean, Singapore and Sicilian, offering meat, vegetarian and vegan options it would be near on impossible for anyone to leave the market place hungry.

Norwich market has been a city centre staple since the 11th century, making it one of the largest and oldest open-air markets in the country.

With a sea of over 200 brightly coloured roofed stalls and the vast array of different scents filling your nostrils you can’t help but be transported to another world.

Whether you crave fish and chips, chorizo, an Indian feast, or something to satisfy your sweet tooth, you will not be disappointed.

Lucy Dodds at Falafel and Friends, Moroccan and Korean foods, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLucy Dodds at Falafel and Friends, Moroccan and Korean foods, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The majority of food is cooked fresh to order, with the stall holders only to happy to accommodate any dietary needs or intolerances.

With a total of 25 hot food stalls coupled with 22 fresh and prepackaged food and drink stalls, there is every bit the chance to replicate your favourite dish at home as local produce, butchers’ and Asian spices are all available.

Where else could you find Indian food next to fish and chips?

Or Chinese opposite a falafel stall?

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Your head could be easily turned with every walkway you take as each inciting smell drags you in.

All of the stalls are decorated to show the very best that they have to offer.

The brightly coloured chillies and garlic which hang from the roof of Churros and Chorizo, the different flavoured oils adorning the walls of Lasagneria and herbs and spices on shelves at Falafel and Friends.

The hustle and bustle of the lunch time rush brings with it an excitement that should come from choosing something to eat.

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNick Brewer at the Spanish Churros & Chorizo stall, one of the many different nations food stalls at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

So often we eat to sustain rather than to enjoy, but with the market place right at the heart of the city, people have the time to peruse the menus, and with so much choice it is no wonder each stall has a queue of people, eagerly awaiting to order.

