Norfolk events company wins Twickenham backing for team-building

A Crime and Dine event hosted by Right Angle Corporate. Picture: Charlotte Graham. Charlotte Graham

A team-building events company from Norfolk has been given the seal of approval by a venue which knows a thing or two about the subject – Twickenham Stadium.

Right Angle Corporate has been appointed as a preferred supplier of team-building events on non-match days at the home of English rugby.

It means the venue can be used for the Taverham-based company’s range of activities, which include scenarios such as Crime and Dine, in which guests become experts in fingerprinting, forensic dentistry and blood spatter analysis to investigate a crime over dinner.

Steve Gaskin, Right Angle Corporate director, said: “Twickenham Stadium is internationally recognised and a place that inspires so many guests, whatever their reason for visiting. We are delighted to be working with a venue with such a broad variety of space, both indoor and out. It gives us real flexibility in the activities we can offer.”

Johanna Byrane, head of business development at Twickenham Stadium, said: “We’re looking to challenge the industry to think of new ways to do things in our events space and Right Angle have the creativity to offer something different for our clients, and a chance to use the stadium in new ways.

“With the launch of our East Stand in the autumn, we want to ensure that we have a selection of team building activities for our clients to choose from, whatever the occasion or size of event and something that would generate interest, conversation and a talking point among guests.”