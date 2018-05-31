Search

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 20 August 2018

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

A pastry chef is bringing a taste of Portugal to Norfolk.

Joaquim Teles and wife Ana run pastry business Artisan Pastry Chef which has travelled the county, garnering a loyal following for its sweet treats along the way.

But now they have found a permanent home, opening their first premises at Yare Valley Farm in Surlingham.

The café, named Teles Patisserie, serves up sweet treats like gateaux, brownies, fruit tarts and the chef’s signature pastry, pasteis de nada, a sweet Portuguese custard tart.

The culinary couple had their café set up in time to capitalise on National Afternoon Tea Week, taking place from August 14 to 20.

Mr Teles, who has worked as a pastry chef for 26 years, said: “Afternoon tea is such a staple of British culture and it’s amazing to be able to bring a pinch of my Portuguese heritage – and some of its incredible desserts – to the table too, in our own patisserie.”

This article is part of a regular series featuring start-up companies, published in the Eastern Daily Press. If you’d like your new business to be featured, email businessdesk@archant.co.uk.

