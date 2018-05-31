£1m refurbishment for four Dragonfly Hotels in East Anglia

Surya Hotels

A chain of hotels has earmarked a £1m upgrade for its budget portfolio across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Dragonfly Hotel, Bury St Edmunds which has been upgraded by owners Surya Hotels. There are other Dragonfly Hotels at Colchester, Peterborough and King's Lynn.

Some 241 bedrooms across Surya Hotel’s Dragonfly chain will be refurbished during the work at its King’s Lynn, Colchester, Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds premises. The latest to have completed its refurbishment is the Colchester hotel.

Suki Dulai, chief executive of the Flying Trade Group and Surya Hotels, said: “We are dedicated to investing and improving all our hotels, ensuring we continue to make our hotels as welcoming, stylish and comfortable as possible for our guests.”

Highlights of the £1m group-wide renovation include a new all-day menu, king-size beds, and work stations with complimentary wifi and 43-inch TVs.

Earlier this year the group also announced it had received the green light to invest £10m into the iconic George Hotel on Colchester’s High Street, to expand and restore the historic hotel to its former glory.