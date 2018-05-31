Search

Advanced search

£1m refurbishment for four Dragonfly Hotels in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 17:24 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 02 August 2018

Dragonfly Hotels in East Anglia are getting a £1m upgrade by owners Surya Hotels. Picture: Surya Hotels.

Dragonfly Hotels in East Anglia are getting a £1m upgrade by owners Surya Hotels. Picture: Surya Hotels.

Surya Hotels

A chain of hotels has earmarked a £1m upgrade for its budget portfolio across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Dragonfly Hotel, Bury St Edmunds which has been upgraded by owners Surya Hotels. There are other Dragonfly Hotels at Colchester, Peterborough and King's Lynn.Dragonfly Hotel, Bury St Edmunds which has been upgraded by owners Surya Hotels. There are other Dragonfly Hotels at Colchester, Peterborough and King's Lynn.

Some 241 bedrooms across Surya Hotel’s Dragonfly chain will be refurbished during the work at its King’s Lynn, Colchester, Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds premises. The latest to have completed its refurbishment is the Colchester hotel.

Suki Dulai, chief executive of the Flying Trade Group and Surya Hotels, said: “We are dedicated to investing and improving all our hotels, ensuring we continue to make our hotels as welcoming, stylish and comfortable as possible for our guests.”

Highlights of the £1m group-wide renovation include a new all-day menu, king-size beds, and work stations with complimentary wifi and 43-inch TVs.

Earlier this year the group also announced it had received the green light to invest £10m into the iconic George Hotel on Colchester’s High Street, to expand and restore the historic hotel to its former glory.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100