Business awards for companies in Lowestoft and Waveney

Last year's Suffolk Chamber in Lowestoft and Waveny Awards winners. Picture: Ferini Media Archant

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney Business Awards, which celebrate the best in the business world that the area has to offer, are now open for entries.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The awards, which are now in their eleventh year, enable companies in Lowestoft and Waveney of any size and sector to showcase their talent to others in the local business community.

Entering the awards can reap a host of benefits and could raise the business’s profile and increase brand awareness.

Award entries close at the end of September, and the winners will be announced during a gala evening at the Ivy Hall, Ivy House Country Hotel, Oulton Broad on November 9.

Businesses are able to enter their chosen categories themselves or nominate others. For more information, contact michelle@suffolkchamber.co.uk.