The Future50 company which wants to make everyone a lifesaver

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 13 August 2018

Ian Bodsworth, sales director of DeFib UK, at the Anglia Business Exhibition. Picture: David Vincent.

Archant

Three minutes: that’s all the time you may have to find and use a defibrillator if you see someone having a heart attack.

And a Suffolk-based Future50 member wants to make sure that you find the life-saving equipment you need in time.

DeFib UK of Hadleigh is at the forefront of a new campaign to get businesses and community groups to install defibrillator machines in easily accessible places.

Director Ian Bodsworth said interest in the devices was growing as awareness of their value increased.

“They are easy to use and to install. Defibs in public places can be stored in cabinets and the battery-powered machines can last for four years, so easy access is the key.

“Many businesses put their defibrillators in easily accessible places, like a reception area or a guard house which can be open 24 hours a day.”

It is a growing businesses, with office and industry clients, and leisure sites – including Universal Studios in Hertfordshire.

He said: “It is definitely growing. Our inquiries have increased 50% since the turn of the year and there are more orders.

“We have been taking on other trainers to free up my time for Defib UK. We will need to take on some admin staff probably at the end of the year, and a member of sales staff in September.”

DeFibUK was launched as a specialist business a year ago, from within Mr Bodsworth’s established training provider GoodSkillsTraining, and now works right across the UK – from holiday parks in Scotland to the beaches of Cornwall.

He said: “We have been providing training for businesses for many years, including first aid training.

“We were asked more and more about defibrillators by customers. We thought we could start a separate company and that is what we did. We offer good value equipment and provide advice, as we already had the skills in the business.”

Mr Bodsworth said increasing interest was coming from companies keen to make sure their staff were protected.

“We do something called Start A Heart kit; an indoor or outdoor defibrillator, with a cabinet if required, and some staff training.

“There is no requirement for companies to provide defib machines. Now more and more companies are doing it as part of their duty of care for their staff.

“Often they will put them in an area where they can be available for community use.

“We are finding companies are coming to us and saying `Yes, it is a good idea’ and ‘Yes, we want to buy one.’ The message is getting across.”

