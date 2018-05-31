Search

Suffolk brewery scoops silver award at national CAMRA awards

PUBLISHED: 17:06 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 07 August 2018

Tim Dunford of Green Jack Brewery in Lowestoft Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Tim Dunford of Green Jack Brewery in Lowestoft Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A Suffolk brewery has been pipped to the post for a major beer accolade.

Lowestoft-based Green Jack brewery narrowly missed out on the top spot at the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) prestigious Champion Beer of Britain award, taking second place.

Its strong barley wine Ripper won through from regional heats to the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia London, which opened to the public on Tuesday, August 7.

Overall winner was Berkshire-based Siren Brewery for its Broken Dream Breakfast Stout.

CAMRA national director Nick Boley said: “Congratulations to Green Jack for coming second place in the Champion Beer of Britain award, which is the highest beer accolade in the country. Ripper is a beautifully balanced and drinkable barley wine that has taken home more than 100 awards at CAMRA and SIBA beer festivals since it was founded in 2003.”

Tim Dunford from Green Jack Brewery said: “It’s absolutely brilliant that we have taken home silver - one day we will take home gold. We really love our strong beers and used to travel to Belgium all the time when we first got into the industry - I fell in love with the style and we have gone on from there.”

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

