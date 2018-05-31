Norwich law firm staff beat fundraising target after RideLondon success
PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:31 14 August 2018
Spire Solicitors
Staff from a Norwich legal firm have raised hundreds of pounds for charity after tackling a national cycling challenge.
Two Spire Solicitors staff took part in the Prudential RideLondon event, pedalling their way along a course through the capital and the Surrey countryside.
HR director Lisa Edwards and receptionist Kim Dring battled torrential rain on the day to complete 86 miles and 46 miles respectively.
The duo also raised money for their firm at a rate of £1 per mile.
They beat their £200 target to raise a total of £275, which will go to the Spire Charitable Trust, which donates money through the year to worthwhile causes and charities.
Ejike Ndaji, trustee of Spire Charitable Trust, said: “I applaud the effort made by our colleagues in the RideLondon event, as well as their initiative to continue raising money for the Spire Charitable Trust, which since its formation in 2016 has raised over £6,000.”