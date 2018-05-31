Norfolk data firm which worked with NASA and Netflix opens its first headquarters

Spicule Data has moved into new premises in Long Stratton. (L-R) Staff member Ryan McDonagh, founder Tom Barber and sales director Stephen Downie. Picture: Spicule Spicule

A burgeoning Norfolk tech company which has worked with NASA and the UK government is ready to progress further after establishing its first headquarters.

Data analytics firm Spicule started life at the University of East Anglia’s Enterprise Centre but rapid expansion and an international recruitment drive led the directors to start property-hunting.

It is now operating from offices in Long Stratton, where it has room to accommodate its new developers from Brazil, the US and the UK.

Founder and chief executive Tom Barber said: “This is the next phase of our development and we’re excited about the opportunities our new recruits and the extra space will bring us.

“The Enterprise Centre was the perfect incubator for our business and being there allowed us to establish Spicule and develop our core offer.

“With a growing presence internationally, we need a creative space to work up new initiatives and to bring in our global developers via video-conferencing.

“Our new office allows us to do all those things and have plenty of room to store all our hardware.”

Spicule’s scalable platforms, built using open-source software, help companies to collate and analyse large amounts of data to spot patterns and anomalies.

It has already worked with or seen its software used by Netflix, the United Nations, the Metropolitan Police and US technology organisation Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The firm now employs six people and plans to take on up to another four staff in the next few months including a US-based project manager.

It turned over £300,000 in its last financial year and the directors hope that “strategic partnerships” with Canonical, which markets the Ubuntu open-source software platform, and Norwich data centre operator Migsolv will grow this further.

Despite Spicule’s global ambitions, Mr Barber said keeping a foothold in the Norfolk business community was important.

“Working at the Enterprise Centre allowed us to forge strong relationships with other start-ups and professionals, and we know there’s plenty of developer talent in the vicinity,” he said.