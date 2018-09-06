Search

Small business federation sets out biggest challenges facing high street retailers

06 September, 2018 - 12:56
Lower Goat Lane in Norwich Lanes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lower Goat Lane in Norwich Lanes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

A manifesto setting out how the government can better support the nation’s high-street businesses has been met with some scepticism from retailers.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has made recommendations to government, which revolve largely around business rates reductions and consumer access to cash and parking.

However, independent small business owners in Norfolk and Suffolk felt that instead of changing high street retailing policies, the priority should be to put greater pressure on online retailers to pay their share.

Raymond Joscelyne owns Design House Norwich, and said: “Business rates for us aren’t too bad, they haven’t gone up in the six years we’ve been here. Online retailers need to start contributing more, and I think it hasn’t been done because the government doesn’t know how to implement it.”

What do you think? Have your say at the bottom of this story.

The FSB is calling for:

• A freeze in business rates from April 2019.

• The abolition of a policy which means rate relief is rescinded once businesses expand to a second property. Instead, the group is suggesting that rate relief should be applied to the personal threshold of the business owner, whose value across sites is below £15,000.

• Easier systems allowing owners to appeal their business rates.

• Car parking improvements, described by the FSB as a “huge issue to high streets”.

• The FSB has suggested the cut to cash machine funding and bank branches has lead to a decrease in footfall, and has called for the protection of the Post Office network.

David Howell, East Anglia area lead at the FSB, said: “Local authorities throughout Norfolk and Suffolk have come up with some innovative schemes for supporting small firms on the high street. But it’s clear the pressure is mounting.

“We want to see government and local authorities to look at real solutions to these issues, so that our high streets can thrive.”

Retailers and the FSB alike also raised the point that better transport routes would also increase demand, allowing consumers to search between locations for items instead of turning to the internet.

The five reports into each suggestion will be used to lobby local MPs, and be used to centre discussions in round table meetings.

What do you think? Have your say at the bottom of this story.

Topic Tags:

