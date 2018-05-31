Norwich data centre chosen by offshore energy firm
PUBLISHED: 12:07 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 06 August 2018
Seajacks
An offshore energy services firm has recruited the help of a Norwich data centre to improve its “business resilience”.
Seajacks, which provides jack-up vessels to install, maintain and decommission offshore energy infrastructure, is moving data storage from its main site in Great Yarmouth to Migsolv’s facility in Bowthorpe.
A plan to store its data off-site as part of a “disaster recovery plan” led Seajacks to Migolv’s secure Gatehouse data centre, which was originally built by Norwich Union and renovated by Migsolv at a cost of £12m.
The firm has also opted for Migsolv to provide it with enhanced wide area network (WAN) connectivity.
A spokesman for Seajacks said: “Having a secure data centre with excellent connectivity less than 20 miles away is fantastic.
“We decided against a cloud solution so we could remain in control and maintain physical access to our hardware.”