Norwich data centre chosen by offshore energy firm

Zaratan, a self-propelled jack-up vessel from Seajacks in Great Yarmouth. Seajacks has chosen to store its data with Norwich company Migsolv in its Gatehouse data centre. Picture: Seajacks Seajacks

An offshore energy services firm has recruited the help of a Norwich data centre to improve its “business resilience”.

Seajacks, which provides jack-up vessels to install, maintain and decommission offshore energy infrastructure, is moving data storage from its main site in Great Yarmouth to Migsolv’s facility in Bowthorpe.

A plan to store its data off-site as part of a “disaster recovery plan” led Seajacks to Migolv’s secure Gatehouse data centre, which was originally built by Norwich Union and renovated by Migsolv at a cost of £12m.

The firm has also opted for Migsolv to provide it with enhanced wide area network (WAN) connectivity.

A spokesman for Seajacks said: “Having a secure data centre with excellent connectivity less than 20 miles away is fantastic.

“We decided against a cloud solution so we could remain in control and maintain physical access to our hardware.”