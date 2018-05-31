Savills rural team in 320-mile cycling challenge for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Savills rural team members cycled around the East of England in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Savills Savills

Members of property agency Savills’ rural teams in the East of England turned to pedal power for a fundraising challenge.

Five staff undertook a 320-mile cycle ride in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), its nominated charity of the year.

The circular tour, completed over four days in July, began at Savills Cambridge and took in the firm’s Southill and Hitchin rural estate offices as well as its Newmarket, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Norwich branches.

Riding the entire course were Gwyn Church, Jessica Foskett, Duncan Knight, Hannah Paybody and Rebecca Westerhuis. They were joined by colleagues for various stages along the way.

Michael Horton, head of Savills rural business in the East, said: “I congratulate the team for their commitment and determination to raise money for this extremely worthwhile cause.”

So far this year the Savills rural team has raised more than £10,000 for EAAA.