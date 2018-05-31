Search

Samsung poised to unveil new Galaxy Note

PUBLISHED: 09:26 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 09 August 2018

Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone on Thursday as the technology giant looks to strengthen its position as the worlds largest smartphone maker. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone on Thursday as the technology giant looks to strengthen its position as the world’s largest smartphone maker.

Last month the Korean firm reported a slowdown in sales during its financial results but is hoping a new flagship device in its Galaxy Note phablet range will reignite consumer interest.

Recent market share figures show Samsung still has the largest market share globally but a handful of rivals, including Apple, are due to launch new phones soon as they look to close the gap.

Samsung’s new device is expected to once again feature the Note line’s signature S Pen stylus, as well as a large screen and dual rear cameras.

The phone will be announced during a live event hosted by the tech giant in New York.

Mobiles expert Ru Bhikha, from uSwitch.com, said he expected the company to closely follow the design of last year’s critically acclaimed Note 8.

“Following a recent slump in sales, Samsung will be looking to the Note 9 to revive its fortunes,” he said.

“Samsung showed a great deal of confidence by persevering with the Note range after the 7’s disastrous battery issues – and were rewarded when the Note 8 proved to be an unexpectedly big hit on release last year.

“Note handsets have prided themselves on being more than just jumbo-sized versions of smartphones, marrying top-end tech with genuinely practical features for customers who live and work on the go.

“The 9 will likely look to double down on this productivity aspect - so expect top-notch processors, bluetooth enabled styluses and a whopper of a battery.

“We’ll probably also see Samsung looking to the widespread release of 5G, so expect a phablet that’s future-proofed and able to support superfast internet.

“Pricing is key here and it’s likely that the manufacturer will err on the more pricey side of things to make up for sales shortfalls. That’s a risky move that could drive away possible converts, but it will have to be exceptionally dear to alienate the Note faithful.”

The announcement is likely to be the first of several new flagship smartphones announced over the next two months, with rivals Apple, Huawei, Google and others all expected to announce their latest handsets by early October as the smartphone market enters one of its traditionally busiest periods.

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100