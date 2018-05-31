Search

Advanced search

Explore the process of ‘roadmapping’ at Norfolk manufacturing seminar

PUBLISHED: 11:05 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 07 August 2018

Manufacturing business can get an insight into 'roadmapping' at a seminar. Picture: Ian Burt

Manufacturing business can get an insight into 'roadmapping' at a seminar. Picture: Ian Burt

The Institute for Manufacturing (IfM) is hosting a workshop on the importance of planning for businesses in the sector.

The session, taking place at Hethel Engineering Centre, will provide an overview for small and medium sized businesses on how they can use the strategy of “roadmapping” to make the most of their skills and resources to achieve their goals.

The process of roadmapping enables different stakeholders in a business to develop a shared vision by exploring where the firm is, where it would like to be and how best to get there.

The workshop, supported by Innovation New Anglia, will include activities to help participants gain practical insight into how roadmapping can be applied.

The IfM’s Mapping your journey to success workshop takes place on Monday, August 13 from 1pm to 3pm. To find out more or to book go to www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100