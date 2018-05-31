Search

Advanced search

Emotional curtain call for family business after three generations and 108 years

PUBLISHED: 18:08 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:08 11 August 2018

Charles Reynolds at the auction which saw the company sell everything it owned. Photo: James Carr.

Charles Reynolds at the auction which saw the company sell everything it owned. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

As the gavel came down on the final lot Charles Reynolds was overcome with a mixture of emotions.

All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.

The sound signified the end of 108 years of Reynolds Coaches.

Three generations of the Reynolds family have proudly run the Caister-on-Sea business but an aggressive lung cancer diagnosis has forced the end of an era.

At an auction earlier today the firm sold off everything it owned – from £200,000 coaches to spare brooms.

All 20 coaches up for auction were sold.

All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.

Mr Reynolds described the bittersweet curtain call as “overwhelming”.

He said: “I’m absolutely saddened by the fact this day has come but I am so proud of how we have turned the fleet out.

“And I am so glad we finished on a big high - this has been very successful.

“The coaches are going to owners all over the country, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland – and they are all going to good homes.”

All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.All twenty coaches were sold at the auction. Photo: James Carr.

The 62-year-old took the decision to sell up after he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

While chemotherapy initially seemed successful and he was given the all clear, the cancer soon returned and he has since started a new course of treatment.

Mr Reynolds’ grandfather set up the business in 1910 – starting with horses and carts.

From the holiday heyday to countless trips to school the coach firm occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of numerous Norfolk residents – many of which voiced their support for My Reynolds.

Charles Reynolds and Sean Connolly. Photo: James Carr.Charles Reynolds and Sean Connolly. Photo: James Carr.

He added: “I have been overwhelmed by literally hundreds of letters, emails and phone calls from my customers – I didn’t know we were held in such high affection.

“First of all I would like to thank my staff, past and present, they have been so loyal and we have been a team throughout.

“But mostly I will miss my customers who I think we have served well for three generations.”

Sean Connolly of East Coast Coaches travelled from Northern Ireland to be at the auction.

He said: “It going to be hard on Charles - it would be hard for anybody, especially a family business.

“They call it the bus disease – you complain about it but you can never give it up.

“I wish him all the best.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100