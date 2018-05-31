Norwich City security firm wins contracts at Prince of Wales Road nightspots

Regency Security already provides security staff to Norwich City Football Club.

The opening of three new late-night venues in Norwich has led to new contracts for a city security company.

Regency Security, which also provides staff for match days at Norwich City, will provide door staff to Bished, Popworld and Red Rock Cafe when they open this month.

The contracts have created around 20 new positions at Regency.

The company is also rolling out a scheme to support the training and assessment staff need to obtain their office Security Industry Authority licence, in the hope of opening the industry up to new entrants.

Gary Powers, managing director of Regency Security, said: “With new venues opening up weekly throughout the UK, we need to find a way for more people to enter the security profession.”

Regency deploys more than 2,500 licensed staff over a weekend and has an annual turnover of £21m. It provides security cover for chains including Wetherspoons, Hollywood Bowl and independent businesses.