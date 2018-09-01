Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Security firm’s Carrow Road match raises thousands for Help for Heroes

01 September, 2018 - 15:00
Caroline Brown, commercial manager at Regency Security (left) presents a cheque to Carole Groves, Help for Heroes eastern regional manager, following Regency's charity football match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jonathan White

Jonathan White

A company’s annual charity football tournament has raised more than £2,700.

Staff from Regency Security’s Norwich office played the match at Norwich City Football Club in aid of the firm’s chosen charity for 2018, Help for Heroes.

So far this year the firm has raised £4,523 for the charity, which provides support for the armed forces community.

Caroline Brown, commercial manager at Regency Security, said: “We chose this charity because Help for Heroes is founded on the belief that those who put their lives on the line for us deserve a second chance at life for them and their families.

“In addition, we have several ex armed forces personnel working for us across the UK, so that makes it extra special to give something back.”

A cheque was presented to Carole Groves, Help for Heroes eastern regional manager, in front of the Regency Security stand at Carrow Road.

EDP Tourism Awards
Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Japanese Knotweed – the problem that won’t go away

Caroline Linsdell, Cozens-Hardy

Caroline Linsdell, partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, looks at the knotty problem of Japanese Knotweed.

