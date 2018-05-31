Railway line blocked with swing bridge stuck open

Oulton Broad South station. Picture: Nick Butcher © Archant 2012

A faulty swing bridge means all trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled, with services now starting at Oulton Broad South until the problem is fixed.

Greater Anglia said the swing bridge between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft had failed in the open position with rail replacement buses running between the two stations.

They said on Twitter: “The river swing bridge has failed in the open position and as a result trains are unable to run between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft.

“Trains from Ipswich will therefore terminate and start from Oulton Broad South. Rail replacement buses operated by Freestones and Angies Tours have been sourced to run between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft.

“Network Rail engineers are aware of the situation and making their way to the site.”

Disruption is expected until further notice.