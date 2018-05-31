Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Railway line blocked with swing bridge stuck open

PUBLISHED: 16:12 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 28 August 2018

Oulton Broad South station. Picture: Nick Butcher

Oulton Broad South station. Picture: Nick Butcher

© Archant 2012

A faulty swing bridge means all trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich have been cancelled, with services now starting at Oulton Broad South until the problem is fixed.

Greater Anglia said the swing bridge between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft had failed in the open position with rail replacement buses running between the two stations.

They said on Twitter: “The river swing bridge has failed in the open position and as a result trains are unable to run between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft.

“Trains from Ipswich will therefore terminate and start from Oulton Broad South. Rail replacement buses operated by Freestones and Angies Tours have been sourced to run between Oulton Broad South and Lowestoft.

“Network Rail engineers are aware of the situation and making their way to the site.”

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Gallery: Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family butchers’ firm crowned Norfolk ‘food hero’ at Aylsham Show

Aylsham Show 2018. Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards supreme champions HV Graves of Briston. Pictured with one of the family's pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows is, from left, Bradley Graves, Karl Graves, Jill Graves, Houston Graves and Vicky Graves-Basham. Picture: Chris Hill

Former Norfolk Police cyber security expert hopes to change our relationship with technology

Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

Aylsham Show promises a diverse range of Bank Holiday entertainment

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham. Picture: THE WORKS

Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100