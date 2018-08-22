Search

Former RAF Coltishall site passes 500-worker milestone

22 August, 2018 - 12:17
Simon Coward, managing director of Hethel Innovation at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Archant.

The business park at the former RAF Coltishall site has passed the milestone of 500 employees.

Scottow Enterprise Park was opened in 2013 and its repurposed military buildings are now home to tenants in industries from construction to film.

It has a total of 128 businesses on the site, including 30 start-ups, while more than three-quarters reflect the park’s Stem (science, technology, engineering and manufacturing) focus.

These include a manufacturer of construction materials made from recycled glass beads, a market leader in Passivhaus technology and a company looking to create the next generation of crop growing techniques.

READ MORE: From military hub to enterprise zone: Nurturing businesses of the future in rural north Norfolk

Simon Coward, managing director of Hethel Innovation, which runs the park, said: “Scottow Enterprise Park, and its community of businesses and professionals, has grown incredibly over the last few years.

“Having previously housed the Royal Air Force, it is great to see the site full of life again, offering a fantastic space and service to businesses. For the 500 individuals employed at the park, the base is a safe, secure and stimulating place to work and we hope this long continues.”

The park is also an enterprise zone, meaning tenants do not pay business rates for five years.

