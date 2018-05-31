‘Someone is going to get seriously hurt’ - traders’ warning to row racers

Traders in the row say cyclists speeding past is a daily occurrence

Traders in Great Yarmouth have warned that it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident if cyclists continue to use the a row lane as a “racetrack”.

Steven Cobb runs Cobb's Tea House and has had numerous close encounters with the cyclists

Market Row is a narrow lane of shops that slopes downhill from the market place and shopkeepers say groups of young people fly down it at high speeds on a daily basis.

Ian Stannard, who runs Home Sweet Home and Del Boys Trading Depot, said: “We’re being plagued by kids on their bikes coming down here.

“They’re coming past really fast and pulling wheelies and stuff, which you don’t really want in such a skinny row, and they come past everyday.

“There’s not many shops left in the town centre anyway and it is affecting the business quite badly.

Mark Sturgess, who runs Mark's Pantry, said he is worried a cyclist may collide with an elderly person

“I’ve had customers come to the shop and tell me they won’t come anymore because I’m scared of getting run over by kids on bikes.

“After 2pm I might as well shut up shop because it’s like a racetrack and they come right up close to the shop doors.”

Mark Sturgess, who owns and operates Mark’s Pantry, said the consequences could be dire if one of the cyclists collides with an elderly or frail person.

He said: “You don’t look both ways because it’s not a main road. My biggest worry is an old dear is going to step out and bang - the young lad will perhaps break his collar bone and for her it could be much, much worse.”

Chris Youngman said it has always been a problem

Steven Cobb, pictured inset, runs Cobb’s Tea House further down the row and he has had numerous close encounters with the cyclists.

He said: “They’re wheelying, and spitting and swearing and if you tell them to slow down you just get abuse. I was carrying two plates in my hands and two cyclists bombed down and nearly made me drop everything. A great big mobility scooter nearly hit me too because they came down at quite the speed as well.”

Chris Youngman, of Youngman’s Gun Shop, said the reckless cycling had always been a problem in the row.

He said: “I’ve been trading here for 31 years and it has always been a problem; I’ve been hit myself. It’s a big problem and someone is going to get seriously hurt.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We are aware that concerns have been raised and we will be working with partners to find the best way forward.”