Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Crackdown on directors is step in right direction, says insolvency group

PUBLISHED: 12:37 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 29 August 2018

R3 Eastern chairman Mark Upton, partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants. Picture: Roger Barcham, BMS Imaging

R3 Eastern chairman Mark Upton, partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants. Picture: Roger Barcham, BMS Imaging

Roger Barcham, BMS Imaging

A regional insolvency group has welcomed government moves to crack down on directors who dissolve their businesses to avoid paying workers or pensions.

The new measures would mean the Insolvency Service could be given powers to fine or disqualify directors who deliberately shut down their company to avoid their payroll or pensions liabilities.

Ministers say the proposals will better protect workers, pensions and small suppliers when a company becomes insolvent, and are part of a wider reform of the corporate insolvency framework.

The changes come in the wake of the high-profile collapses of major names such as Carillion and BHS.

Under the shake-up, the Insolvency Service would have the power to fine or disqualify bosses who deliberately dodge debts by dissolving their company and setting up a near-identical one under a new name - a process known as phoenixing.

Mark Upton, chair of the Eastern branch of restructuring trade body R3, said the issue had long been a concern among his members.

“The government’s announcement that it will look to punish such behaviour is an important part of ensuring that directors are less likely to walk away from their responsibilities,” said Mr Upton, urging government to work with the insolvency profession to hold directors to account.

Other measures in the plans include giving struggling companies more time to restructure or attract new funding to rescue the business, in order to help safeguard jobs. Shareholders would also be given more powers to hold boardrooms to account, with executives told to explain to them how they can afford to pay dividends.

Mr Upton added that the government and insolvency profession’s existing powers could be used more fully.

“In the past few years, the annual number of directors who are disqualified nationally has hovered around 1,200. At the same time, R3’s members have reported frustration at making an increasing number of reports to the Insolvency Service of misbehaviour on the part of directors which are then not followed up,” he said.

He also urged “greater coordination” between different parts of government to identify “patterns of misconduct in a more timely fashion”.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google

Gallery: Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham. Picture: THE WORKS

Family butchers’ firm crowned Norfolk ‘food hero’ at Aylsham Show

Aylsham Show 2018. Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards supreme champions HV Graves of Briston. Pictured with one of the family's pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows is, from left, Bradley Graves, Karl Graves, Jill Graves, Houston Graves and Vicky Graves-Basham. Picture: Chris Hill

Former Norfolk Police cyber security expert hopes to change our relationship with technology

Paul Maskall, former cyber security adviser to Norfolk Police, has launched his own cyber security and privacy consultancy Jungo. Picture: Julia Holland

KLM engineers in Norwich will be servicing Australian carrier’s aircraft

KLM UK Engineering has secured a maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, which will be carried out at its Norwich base. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100