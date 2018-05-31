Search

Advanced search

Would you buy Poundland’s new skincare range?

PUBLISHED: 08:45 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 14 August 2018

Products from the #6 skincare range from Poundland. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Products from the #6 skincare range from Poundland. Picture: PA Photo/Handout

Poundland is launching its own £1 skincare range to help customers “inject some everyday luxury” into their beauty routines.

The six-piece range is an attempt by the budget retailer to tap into the beauty market – expected to be worth £26.7bn by 2022.

Products will include micellar cleansing water, anti-ageing creams and collagen filler.

The group flagged research by Global Data that shows annual spend per head on skincare is set to rise by £73 to £487 over the next five years.

The retailer, owned by South Africa’s Steinhoff, has been diversifying rapidly over the past few years.

To this end, Poundland is accelerating the rollout of Pep&Co fashion outlets within its stores as the firm ramps up competition with rival Primark.

The expansion drive is part of its aim to become a “major high street fashion player”.

Holly Mobley, Poundland’s head of glamour, said: “Everyone wants to look good for less, and we spent a long time ironing out the wrinkles to develop a fantastic skincare range to fit all budgets.

“We set out to challenge expectations, we want customers to feel like they are buying a bit of luxury without breaking the bank and are confident £6 hits the mark for beauty addicts and skincare novices alike.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100