Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Anglian Water lays out £6.5bn investment in region – and what it will mean for bills

PUBLISHED: 12:25 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 03 September 2018

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Anglian Water has revealed a £6.5bn investment plan as it looks to balance increasing demand from the East of England’s growing population with reducing rainfall.

Anglian Water's Josh Carlton working in the field to reduce leakage. Picture: Matthew Power Photography.Anglian Water's Josh Carlton working in the field to reduce leakage. Picture: Matthew Power Photography.

The supplier has today submitted its five-year plan for the period 2020-2025 to the industry regulator Ofwat.

With the East of England receiving just two-thirds of the national average rainfall, yet expected to grow by 200,000 homes by 2025, the company has put resilience at the heart of its plans.

It wants to ensure that water supplies are able to withstand extreme weather, failures and other disruptions – by spending £650m on infrastructure which will help move water more quickly from one part of the region to another.

The plan, which was compiled following feedback from more than half a million customers, includes plans for £653m to be spent in Norfolk, £490m in Suffolk and £497m in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

But it will mean an increase in bills - just less than 1% over the five years of the plan, though Anglian Water said it would be stepping up its support programme for the 475,000 customers in hardship.

Among the key points of the £6.5bn investment are:

• Reducing leakage by 22% by investing £240m to make Anglian Water a world leader in leakage;

• A £630m water resources management plan to remove the risk of water restrictions for all customers – even during severe drought;

• Halving the average length of supply interruptions;

• Completely eliminating serious pollution incidents;

• £783m of support for the environment through a Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP) – more than double that of the last five-year period;

• £650m to enable sustainable growth and allow for more than 200,000 new homes to be built in the region by 2025, through improvements to water and water recycling networks;

• £40m to protect drinking water quality through catchment management solutions that safeguard water in the natural environment.

Anglian Water chief executive Peter Simpson said: “This is the most ambitious plan we’ve put forward yet with stretching goals that will see us push the frontier in many areas, like leakage, resilience and catchment management, and it’s the biggest investment we’ve ever proposed.

“We provide an essential public service, so it’s imperative our business responds to customer challenge. Thousands of customers have helped shape the plan – they told us what matters to them most, we’ve taken that on board and created a plan which reflects those priorities.”

Mr Simpson added: “The Beast from the East and this summer’s heat wave are the kind of extreme weather challenges we’ll see more of in the future as a result of global climate change. The plan we’ve proposed, and the millions of pounds of investment within will tackle these challenges head on to ensure that, despite the likelihood of lower levels of rainfall in the future, there are plentiful supplies of safe, quality water for our growing population.

“Importantly, our plans will deliver this with only a very slight increase in bills – less than one per cent over the whole five years with average bills at the end of the period the same as at the start.

“However, we recognise that for some customers even this miniscule increase is a challenge which is why we’re planning to help on average 475,000 customers every year with one of the most comprehensive support packages in the industry.

“Our plan proposes to accommodate all of this, and crucially, it will deliver this while protecting the environment, something that we agree with our customers is of paramount importance. We’re confident it’s the right plan for our customers and our region.”

