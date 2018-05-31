Search

Advanced search

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

PUBLISHED: 08:49 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 21 August 2018

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Housebuilding giant Persimmon brushed aside concerns over the impact of the recent interest rate hike as it posted a 13% leap in profits and said customer demand remained resilient.

The Charles Church group said it had seen “encouraging” trading through the quieter summer months, with demand continuing to be supported by healthy employment trends and low interest rates.

This comes despite the Bank of England’s move to hike interest rates from 0.5% to 0.75% earlier this month – the highest level for nearly 10 years.

Persimmon reported pre-tax profits of £516.3m for the six months to June 30, up from £457.4m a year earlier.

Chief executive Jeff Fairburn – who has come under heavy fire over his pay package in recent months – said the group is also set to deliver further “high-quality, sustainable growth”.

He said: “We have continued to experience good levels of customer interest in our housing development sites as we trade through the quieter summer season.

“Customers are continuing to benefit from a competitive mortgage market and confidence remains resilient based on healthy employment trends and low interest rates.”

Persimmon also said it had taken advantage of the prolonged hot summer weather to push on with its build plans and make up for delays caused by the snow and freezing conditions earlier this year.

It said group revenues lifted 5% year on year to £1.84bn in the first half of the year, with house sales by volume up 3.6% to 8,072.

Its group-wide average sale price lifted 1.2% to £215,813 – which marked a slowdown on the 4% growth seen a year ago.

Its average private sale price for the Persimmon brand rose 4.4% to £223,308 and the sales price for Charles Church increased by 2.2% to £355,574.

Forward sales since July 1 are 6% higher at £2.12bn, with 6,528 new homes forward-sold in the private market at an average selling price of around £235,800, according to Persimmon.

But the firm continues to be dogged by controversy over excessive pay for top bosses.

Earlier this month, Mr Fairburn was named top of a High Pay Centre list of the 10 highest-paid bosses in 2017.

His £47m salary is around 3,000 times more than Persimmon’s lowest paid worker.

The company has also been criticised for agreeing pay deals for a string of top bosses worth more than £100m.

The group saw 48.5% of investors vote against the pay plans in April as they vented anger over a £75m payout for Mr Fairburn.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Richardsons boss says holiday park is prospering after £10m revamp

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardsons Leisure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

Charity fundraising firm leaves city after pay revelations

Norfolk and Suffolk Promotions raising money for Battersea Dogs Home outside Primark in Norwich earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100