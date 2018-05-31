People Moves: Kingsley Healthcare, Stephenson Smart, One Broker Group, Real Consulting

A selection of the latest people moves and new appointments from across Norfolk.

Louis Scott and Sue Marshall-Nichols. Picture: Real Consulting Louis Scott and Sue Marshall-Nichols. Picture: Real Consulting

• Real Consulting has added new members to the team to handle the company’s planned growth.

Louis Scott has joined Real as an associate, having built 11 years of experience working in the construction and development industry as a quantity surveyor.

Most recently he oversaw a mixed-use residential-led scheme in the City of London and was also in the team which received planning consent for around 150 homes in Norwich earlier this year.

Other notable projects include the redevelopment of visitor facilities at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham. He will be involved in Real Consulting’s work on a 350-home development outside Norwich.

Sue Marshall-Nichols has over 30 years’ experience in the construction industry within the East Anglian region having worked principally for main contractors, private developers and more recently local chartered building surveyors. She will be focusing on business development and office management.

Mark Baxter, partner at Real Consulting said: “We would like to welcome Louis and Sue to the team. With the collective knowledge, expertise and experience that both Louis and Sue bring to the team we will further enhance and strengthen our position within the marketplace.”

Colin Newton of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare. Colin Newton of Kingsley Healthcare. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare.

• Suffolk-based Kingsley Healthcare has welcomed Colin Newton as senior business manager into its operations team.

Mr Newton, of Watton in Norfolk, has taken responsibility for four Kingsley homes across Norfolk and Suffolk, Downham Grange, in Downham Market, Thorp House, in Griston, Kirkley Manor, in Lowestoft and Woodbridge Lodge, in Woodbridge.

He brings a wealth of experience from outside the care sector, having worked for gas manufacturer BOC for 17 years, progressing to a national managerial role.

However, since leaving BOC he has built up specific knowledge of the industry working first as a regional director for Maria Mallaband Care Group and then as a consultant, providing services to the NHS and social care markets.

Mr Newton said: “One of the great things about Kingsley is that all their homes have their own special qualities and character. I’ll be looking to build on the good things already going on and ensure that we always deliver a great level of care. It will be my responsibility to ensure that my homes meet and exceed their regulatory requirements as well as achieving their business targets.”

• Stephenson Smart in King’s Lynn has welcomed a new member to its management team.

Dan Jastrzebski of Stephenson Smart. Picture: TMS Media. Dan Jastrzebski of Stephenson Smart. Picture: TMS Media.

Dan Jastrzebski has joined the chartered accountants and business advisors in the King Street office and will work as a manager alongside partner Clive Dodds.

After meeting his wife Sarah at university, who is also a fellow manager at Stephenson Smart, Mr Jastrzebski relocated to King’s Lynn from his native Stoke-on-Trent and studied to become a Chartered Accountant, qualifying in 2014. From there, he worked his way up to a client manager level at his previous firm in King’s Lynn.

The 29-year-old said: “I already know many of the team in the various offices through Sarah, and I’m looking forward to working with them. I have recently qualified as a chartered tax advisor and I’m waiting to find out where that will take me, but eventually my aim is to become a partner. Having undertaken high level studies in inheritance tax, I also have an interest in the probate services offered by Stephenson Smart, so this will be something that I intend to pursue.”

Clive Dodds, partner, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Dan to the team. He has a mass of experience in all areas of business and adds another string to our bow with his chartered tax advisor qualification.”

In his spare time Mr Jastrzebski is the vice chairman of one of the Round Tables in King’s Lynn and enjoys helping to organise events to raise money for charity. The inaugural South Wootton Beer Festival last year raised £15,000 for The Norfolk Hospice in the town.

• The One Broker Group has promoted Ashley Jones to group finance director.

Ashley Jones of One Broker Group. Picture: One Broker Group. Ashley Jones of One Broker Group. Picture: One Broker Group.

Mr Jones joined the business two years ago as group financial controller and has led major office moves and refurbishments, and the integration of broker acquisitions into the group.

Sean Clark, group broking director, said: “It is refreshing to join a company with such a forward thinking person in charge of the finances, who is not afraid to embrace change and push strategies through.

“This promotion recognises and rewards the hard work, commitment and contribution to the group since Ashley joined.”

Mr Jones said: “After moving from London back to Norfolk in 2016, working at the One Broker group has really allowed me to flourish. “I feel honoured to have been made group finance director in such a short space of time, and feel incredibly proud that my commitment has been recognised.”

Do you have a new addition to your team you would like to feature in the next People Moves column? Email businessdesk@archant.co.uk