Family payroll business can continue to flourish with new bigger premises

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 16 August 2018

Bill Hill (left), director and co-founder of PAYE for Nannies, at the firm's new premises in Dersingham with Jamie Biggadike, business manager at Barclays, King's Lynn. Picture: Barclays

Barclays

A Norfolk company supporting employers of domestic staff with a dedicated payroll service has created job opportunities with a move to new premises.

PAYE for Nannies was set up by husband and wife team Bill and Diane Hill, who designed a payroll service to help inexperienced or busy employers of nannies or domestic staff to navigate the requirements of HM Revenue and Customs.

Now in its 20th year the firm has more than 5,000 clients – and is set to move to bigger premises so it can expand further.

Having outgrown their current premises in Hunstanton, Mr and Mrs Hill are moving to a new base in Saxon Way, Dersingham this month.

The modern facility, which they purchased with help from Barclays, will provide a more comfortable environment for the firm’s 33 employees and will give the business enough room to take on more staff.

Mr Hill said: “For the last 10 years, as we grew from one employee to 33, ensuring we had sufficient office space has been a recurring and serious problem for the business.

“Barclays has now given us the opportunity to solve this problem once and for all and to remove the constraint on future growth.

“All our staff are really excited about the move and we are all looking forward to the huge improvement in our working environment this will bring.”

Mr and Mrs Hill came up with the idea for PAYE for Nannies after a relative pointed out a gap in the market. By 2006, four years after becoming a limited company, the business had 90 clients and the decision was made to take on its first non-family employee.

The couple’s son-in-law Philip Norman moved to Norfolk 10 years ago to support the firm’s development and is now a director, in charge of its day-to-day operations.

Although the company primarily runs payrolls for employers of nannies, it also handles payrolls for other domestic employers with larger households and takes care of the payroll requirements for many small businesses.

Jamie Biggadike, business manager at Barclays, King’s Lynn, said: “The ability for any business to own their premises opens up an avenue of opportunities to expand and take on new clients. This in turn supports both the local and wider economy and offers those all important job opportunities.”

